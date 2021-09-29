Man pleads guilty in drunken driving crash that killed 4

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — A man who was driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash in western Pennsylvania that killed four people earlier this year has been sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison. Timothy Richardson was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide stemming from the Feb. 14 crash in North Huntingdon. Richardson was driving westbound but entered the oncoming lane, where he crashed into a vehicle carrying three women who were returning home from a Lunar New Year Mass at a Pittsburgh church. A passenger in Richardson’s car and three people in the other vehicle were killed. Speaking at Tuesday’s hearing, Richardson apologized for his actions. He told the judge he is being treated for mental illness.