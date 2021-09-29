Mexico’s gov’t says it found body disposal site near border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say an apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo. The National Search Commission said in statement Wednesday that the location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012. It says searchers found burned human remain, multiple potential clandestine graves and a clandestine crematorium. At least 71 people went missing earlier this year as they drove on the highway between the industrial hub of Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo.