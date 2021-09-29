Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine after 20-year-old’s death

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine while it investigates of death of a 20-year-old woman. Health Minister Janez Poklukar on Wednesday said the woman died of a stroke two weeks after she received a shot of the vaccine. He says the suspension will be in place while experts examine if there a link. The announcement is likely to fuel a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures scheduled for later Wednesday in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Police have put up metal fences to control the gathering. Demonstrators recently clashed with officers at another protest.