UK Labour chief struggles for impact despite Johnson’s woes

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is struggling to make an impact despite the many problems besetting the Conservative government. Labour leader Keir Starmer will try to turn that around during his speech at the party’s annual conference on Wednesday. Parts of the speech released in advance have Starmer arguing that Labour is “back in business” after a decade of being out of power. He’ll say the left-of-center party can deliver both a good society and a strong economy. But Starmer’s party is deeply divided, and rivals are poised to attack if he does not make an impact soon.