UK: Soldiers to start driving fuel tankers in coming days

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business secretary says the government’s reserve tanker fleet is being deployed to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K.. He also says military drivers will begin operating fuel tankers in coming days to ease the country’s fuel-supply crisis. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the first of dozens of troops trained to operate gasoline tanker trucks will start appearing on the roads within days. Kwarteng’s comments came as the Petrol Retailers Association reported that Britain’s fuel-supply crisis, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers, was easing. Many gas stations around Britain have shut down in the past five days after running out of fuel, a situation exacerbated by panic buying. Britain is facing a huge shortage of truck drivers.