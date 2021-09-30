50-year-old woman takes off for her 50K run

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Vestal woman Esther Frustino is participating in a 50K run for her 50th birthday.

She took off Thursday morning on a 31-mile run through Newbsanity Extreme Ravine in Whitney Point.

She set this fitness goal for herself to raise money for "Helping Celebrate Abilities," where her son, who lives with cerebral palsy, has been living in a group home for the last 24 years. Esther said this is her way of saying thank you for the care they have provided for her son, Andrew.

"I am really excited to do this today," said Esther Thursday morning. "...Last night I was really nervous and a little bit scared, but Newbsanity is such a supportive community and my friends and family have been reaching out all day yesterday, all morning long so it's just been really nice to have that kind of support."

Esther's trainer, Ryan Brizzolara, said she is expected to finish the 50K around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

12 News' Jill Croce will be at the finish line waiting for Esther.