Beasts of NL East: Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have captured their fourth straight NL East championship. Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, while Jorge Soler and Austin Riley hit solo homers that powered the Braves to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll face the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-five division series that begins Oct. 8. The Phillies came into the series with a chance to take over first with a sweep. Instead, they were the ones who got swept.