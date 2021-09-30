Cortland County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WBNG) -- The FBI announced that a Cortland County man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.

FBI Albany tweeted Richard Watrous of Cortland, N.Y. was arrested by its office for his role in the riot. Initially, FBI Albany said Watrous was from Syracuse, N.Y.

They tweeted:

Cortland resident Richard Watrous was arrested by our office for his role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. FBI Albany will continue to work with our colleagues at the Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney's Office to ensure those who chose to break the law that day are held accountable."

The United States Department of Justice keeps a list of all defendants connected to the Capitol riot on its website. You can view that list by going to this link.