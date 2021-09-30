Crews respond to a house fire in the Town of Maine

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire late Wednesday evening on Nanticoke Road in the Town of Maine.

According to Broome County Dispatch, the call came in around 11:00 P.M. and a majority of the fire was out by 12:00 A.M.

A 12 News crew on scene said Glen Aubrey, West Corners, Maine, and Union Center Fire Departments, along with Maine Emergency were all on the scene.

There is no known cause of the fire or injuries at this time.

This is a developing story so stay with 12 News on-air and online for the latest.