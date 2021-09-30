Gov. Wolf signs 3 House bills to protect public health measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed three house bills into law on Sept. 30 to protect Public Health Measures.

House Bill 1774 amends the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescription Program (ABC-MAP) Act which will allow more designated people to access information through Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Following the expiration of the opioid disaster declaration in August, this legislation allows important information-sharing among commonwealth agencies that will help the commonwealth continue to reduce overdose deaths among Pennsylvanians.

The Governor's Office said the bill is an important step in efforts to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorder, increase treatment opportunities and help Pennsylvanians get the resources they need for recovery.

House Bill 1861 amends The Administrative Code of 1929 to provide for temporary regulatory flexibility authority. The bill temporarily extends certain suspensions of regulations and statutes that were issued by agencies under the COVID-19 disaster declaration through March 31, 2022. The continued suspension of these regulations and statutes allows the commonwealth to use all necessary resources to fight the virus and help Pennsylvania get back on track from the pandemic.

Governor Wolf called the bills "important changes" in a news release.

House Bill 184, or Shawn’s Law, amends Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes. Officials said Bill 184 enhances a sentence for "causing or aiding suicide when the victim is under 18-years-old, has an intellectual disability or has autism spectrum disorder."