Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he has no intention of entering an arms race with Turkey and hopes to resolve differences with its neighbor through dialogue. But Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece must defend its territory and sovereignty. Mitsotakis’ comments Thursday came two days after Greece signed a defense deal with France worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) including the purchase of three French frigates. The agreement includes a clause for mutual assistance in case of an attack by a third country. Tensions between Greece and regional rival Turkey have increased in recent years over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.