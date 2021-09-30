North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue. Kim’s statement in state media is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling U.S.-led economic sanctions and other concessions. Pyongyang has offered conditional talks with Seoul though it performed a series of missile tests and stepped up its criticism of the United States. The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency closed meeting on Thursday over the recent missile activity.