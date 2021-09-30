No. 4 Penn State hoping the run game works against Indiana

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions know a run to their first College Football Playoff appearance won’t be possible unless they can run the football, and they’ll look to make progress when Big Ten foe Indiana visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Even with a 48-carry, 240-yard effort last week against Ball State, the Nittany Lions are ranked 111th in rushing offense. The team’s offensive line coach has noticed defenders have been able to successfully plug holes at the line and keep Penn State’s linemen from developing their second-level blocks.