Pet of the Week: Twinkle

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Meet Twinkle from the Broome County Humane Society!

Twinkle was recently brought into the Humane Society as a stray. She is good with cats and would be great in a home with children. She loves attention and is very social. Twinkle's forever home would be with an active family who would give her lots of love and care.

Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said there are a few things to consider before adopting.

"The thing you want to consider before adopting is the time that you'll be able to spend with the dog, that's really the biggest thing," Hubik said.

If you're interested in Twinkle contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!