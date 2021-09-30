Seasonable weather into the weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy early. Some clearing; cool. Small chance of isolated frost east of Binghamton on elevated surfaces. Low: 38-44





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues this evening and tonight with clouds and some clearing. It will be a chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. There is a small chance of some isolated frost on elevated surfaces in the normally colder spots east of Binghamton.

Sun and clouds are expected Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.