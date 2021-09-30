Sen. Gillibrand presses for improved access for military mental healthcare

(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a news conference Thursday morning to address the rising rate of suicide in the military.

According to Gillibrand, reports have shown that since 9/11, four times as many active-duty personnel and veterans have died by suicide when compared to the number of service members who have died in combat.

The senator's news conference comes as three 10th Mountain Division soldiers at Fort Drum died within 48 hours of each other by suspected suicide.

Since 9/11, around 7,000 service members have died in combat during military operations while more than 30,000 active duty personnel and veterans have died by suicide.

Gillibrand said that she believes mental health should be treated the same as physical health.

"If you pulled your hamstring or tore your Achilles you cant be necessarily deployed either until you've healed that injury and have done PT," she said. "I think people if they looked at mental health the same way they looked at their physical health they would know if they have an issue they have to treat it and through treatment, they will recover."

Gillibrand also said that she would be renewing her push of the Brandon Act, which is named for Brandon Castera’s honor. The act would expand access to mental healthcare services for active-duty military personnel, including access to confidential mental health evaluation referrals.