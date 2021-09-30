‘Sock Out Cancer’ Benefit Concert coming to The Forum Theatre Oct. 9

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Philip Myers of the Philip Myers Band is set to perform at the 2021 Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert.

The 2021 Sock Out Cancer Concert will honor the two most successful pianists/singer-songwriters of all time, in A Musical Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel. The Philip Myers Band will be performing a 90-minute show filled with top hit songs by Elton John and Billy Joel including Piano Man, Crocodile Rock, and New York State of Mind. Singer-Songwriter Philip Myers said he will also debut a new song at the concert.

"We're going to do the world premiere of the song that I've written for Sock Out Cancer called Together We Stand and we will premiere that for the first time at the concert that evening so that's super exciting," Myers said. "This is a piece of music that you'll hear ongoing related to Sock Out Cancer through all the years to come."

The Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert will be held Oct. 9 from 8 to 9 p.m. at The Broome County Forum Theatre. 100% of proceeds go directly towards helping local cancer patients.

"All the production costs are covered through sponsors so 100% of all the profits go directly to cancer patients in this area," Myers said. "For me personally when Bruce Boyea asked me to be involved in this it was very personal because I lost my mom, my dad, and my grandmother all to cancer so anything I can do to help and give back especially in this community."

To purchase tickets for the 2021 Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert you can go to The Broome County Forum Theatre box office or purchase them online here.