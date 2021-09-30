Visions announces new Senior Vice President & Chief Data and Performance Officer

(WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that it promoted Steve Wayman to Senior Vice President/Cheif Data and Performance Officer.

Visions noted Wayman has 23 years of experience with the credit union. He also has worked with Visions President & CEO Tyrone Muse to introduce the Business Performance Department in 2015. Wayman is a graduate of the Broome Leadership Institue and the Cardwell Leadership 306 Group.

Visions said Wayman's qualifications have helped improve the credit union for member services and employee satisfaction.

In his new position, Weymans will lead 20 employees to "streamline Visions’ processes eliminating inefficiencies and providing data-driven insights."