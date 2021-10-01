Skip to Content

Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll

New
8:00 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped — with half of Americans now approving and half disapproving of his leadership. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for the president who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government has declined after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad. Fifty percent now say they approve of Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four percent approved in August, and 59% did in July. Since July, Biden’s approval rating has dipped slightly among Democrats and among independents who don’t lean toward either party.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content