Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline is past for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. The deadline was Friday, as courts sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the matter. The court was expected to set up an expedited briefing schedule. Republican maintain they are attempting to find and fix problems in last year’s presidential election and this year’s primary election. Democrats accuse them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” of baseless claims that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of victory.