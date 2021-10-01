Guinea junta leader sworn in as president amid uncertainty

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s coup leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya has been sworn in as president of the West African nation but isn’t giving any updates on when democratic elections might be held. The inauguration ceremony Friday in the capital, Conakry, comes nearly a month after Doumbouya and his junta overthrew longtime President Alpha Conde. Doumbouya pledged Friday that neither he nor other members of the junta would seek to run in the vote. He hinted, though, that other measures are needed first including drafting a new constitution and overhauling the country’s electoral files. Earlier this week, the junta had announced that a civilian prime minister also would be chosen.