Guthrie and Dandy partner to help local breast cancer patients

(WBNG) -- Making a difference one cup of coffee at a time, that's the goal of the “Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Guthrie is teaming up with Dandy to raise money for local breast cancer patients.

Money raised will go to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, which helps breast cancer patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.

Emily Patton, a social worker at Guthrie Cancer Center, said a cancer diagnosis is a life-altering event, not just in terms of one's health, but the financial burden that accompanies it.

"Not a day goes by that I don't talk to at least one family and submit a request for financial assistance," said Patton, "You know people are experiencing more financial hardships just in general without adding a health crisis and treatment needs and transportation needs to that."

During the month of October, Dandy will donate a percentage of the purchase of each large coffee sold in a Pink Cup at all 67 locations throughout the Twin Tiers. This year, Dandy is adding a takeaway travel coffee mug, with a $1 donation for each mug purchased and 20 cent donation for each refill. Those with the Dandy app can also redeem 1,500 points in the Dandy Stache Points Catalog for a $1.00 donation.

"It's a more tangible outcome than general funds for research or something like that goes to an organization not in our backyard," said Bill Bustin, Marketing Director for Dandy. "Helping our neighbors, our friends, our families our coworkers is the keystone of the pink cup campaign partnership."

Bustin said in their nine-year partnership, over $60,000 dollars has been raised. Their goal this year is to raise $20,000.

"It brings people to tears," said Pattin, "They are so grateful and so thankful that the community comes together and is there to support them."

She is also reminding people to get their mammograms.

"Even with COVID-19, we don't want people to forget that other health issues can arise," said Patton, "We need to keep up with looking at those other things and staying safe and doing what we need to to keep ourselves healthy."

To learn more or to make a donation, please visit www.Guthrie.org/dandypinkcups.