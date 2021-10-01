Harper homers, Suárez shuts down Marlins in Phils’ 5-0 win

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer, Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-0. Harper endured an 0-for-12 slump as the Phillies were eliminated from the NL East race. He broke out with an RBI double in the third inning against Sandy Alcantara. Putting the finishing touches on a possible MVP season, Harper hit an opposite-field solo homer off a 99 mph fastball from Alcantara in the fifth. The Phillies assured themselves of a winning season, while the last-place Marlins have lost nine of 10. Suárez extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings.