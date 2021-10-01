Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say a helicopter crashed and burned after the copter collided in midair over suburban Phoenix with a single-engine plane that landed safely at an airport. Both occupants of the helicopter died. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans says that the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport. News video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush near the airport’s southern boundary. The plane’s occupants did not need medical treatment and no one on the ground was injured. The owner of the plane says the people on board it were a flight instructor and a student pilot