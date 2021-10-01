Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have captured their fourth straight NL East championship. Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, while Jorge Soler and Austin Riley hit solo homers that powered the Braves to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll face the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-five division series that begins Oct. 8. The Phillies came into the series with a chance to take over first with a sweep. Instead, they were the ones who got swept.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh 9-0 and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season. Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches. Pittsburgh joined Texas, Baltimore and Arizona, giving the MLB four 100-loss teams for the third time, after 2002 and 2019. Sergio Alcántara had three RBIs, two coming on a homer off Miguel Yajure (0-2) in the second.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The offense isn’t the only unit struggling on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defense has looked ordinary at times during back-to-back losses to Las Vegas and Cincinnati that dropped the Steelers to 1-2. Having star outside linebacker T.J. Watt out with a groin injury has hurt Pittsburgh’s pass rush, though veteran defensive end Cam Heyward says injuries aren’t an excuse for shaky play. The Steelers will have their hands full when they visit Green Bay in Week 4.

UNDATED (AP) — Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Jason, a four-time Pro Bowl center, is one of only two remaining healthy starters on Philadelphia’s offensive line. Travis, a six-time Pro Bowl tight end, is in an unfamiliar spot with the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs, who haven’t had a losing record since Week 10 of the 2015 season. Both teams have lost two in a row so neither brother has room to brag this week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger haven’t faced off as starting quarterbacks since the Packers defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl a decade ago. That finally changes Sunday when the Packers host the Steelers in just the third overall matchup between the two potential Hall of Famers. Rodgers didn’t play in either of the Packers’ past two meetings with the Steelers because of separate collarbone injuries. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to victories in both those games. The Steelers are the only NFL team Rodgers hasn’t faced at Lambeau Field as a starting quarterback.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions know a run to their first College Football Playoff appearance won’t be possible unless they can run the football, and they’ll look to make progress when Big Ten foe Indiana visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Even with a 48-carry, 240-yard effort last week against Ball State, the Nittany Lions are ranked 111th in rushing offense. The team’s offensive line coach has noticed defenders have been able to successfully plug holes at the line and keep Penn State’s linemen from developing their second-level blocks.