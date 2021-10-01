Hungarian LGBT activist among Time’s 100 most influential

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian academic and activist is among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for her work on a children’s book that put a focus on LGBT rights in the Central European country. The magazine included Dorottya Redai on its annual TIME100 list last month for her work spearheading the publication of “Fairyland is for Everyone.”) The book retells classic fairytales with disabled children, Roma people, LGBT protagonists and members of other minority groups as characters. But its publication last year sparked a political backlash, including a law that prohibits the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality and sex reassignment in materials accessible to minors under 18.