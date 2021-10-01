India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says Britons arriving in the country will be subjected to COVID-19 tests and a 10-day quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the U.K. India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it calls a discriminatory advisory that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots. India’s external affairs minister discussed the issue with the British foreign secretary in New York earlier this week. India was irked that while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been recognized by Britain, its version produced by Serum Institute of India has been excluded. Starting Monday, all British arrivals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake PRC tests before travel and also after.