Local business owner & musician Tim Ward to be inducted to Wall of Stars

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Join Friends of the Forum as they celebrate the induction of Tim Ward to the Wall of Stars.

The Wall of Stars recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Performing, Literary, and Fine Arts communities in Broome County. Friends of the Forum Treasurer Robin Alpaugh said this Wall of Stars honors local super stars in the community.

"The Wall of Stars started several years ago and it's essentially honoring those super stars that we have in our community that are very talented in the arts whether it's music, theater, film we've had a lot of talent come through Broome County," Alpaugh said. "This is really a way for us to honor Tim with his own star on the wall inside the Forum."

Tim Ward was the former owner of McGirk's Irish Pub, a musician, and music promoter who passed from cancer in 2020. Ward was also a member of the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums band. Daughter of Tim Ward Kari Bayit said her father made many contributions to the community and loved to promote local talent.

"Tim, my dad, was a lifetime lover of music probably next to family and close friends his favorite kind of human were musicians," Bayit said. "He always wanted to have music around and throughout his life he owned many small businesses and his final one was owning McGirk's Irish Pub. That was a place where everybody from all chapters of his life could come see him and enjoy music with him."

With his star on the wall, Tim Ward joins a special group of people recognized for significant contributions to the culture and community of Greater Binghamton.

Friends of the Forum will induct Ward to the Wall of Stars Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person of $45 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at McGirk's Irish Pub or online.