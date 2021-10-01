Rights group: Belarus detains 100 people after KGB shootout

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarus human rights group said Friday that some 100 people have been detained in the wake of a shootout that left an opposition supporter and a KGB officer dead. The Viasna center said the detentions appeared to be connected to comments made on social media about the incident. It said those arrested face up to 12 years in prison on charges of insulting government officials and inciting “social enmity.” Belarusian authorities reported the incident on Tuesday night, alleging that “an especially dangerous criminal” opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.” Authorities said one of the KGB officers was killed and the perpetrator was killed by return fire.