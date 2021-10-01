UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has informed Ethiopia that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that severe restrictions on desperately needed aid to the conflict-wracked Tigray region have created a humanitarian and human rights crisis that is “spiraling out of control.” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres conveyed to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a phone call on Friday that declaring someone “persona non grata” — or unwelcome — applies to states, not to the U.N. or its personnel.