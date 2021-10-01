Recovery hampered as inflation hits new highs in US, Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation has reached new highs in the United States and Europe, as rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks have restrained the economic recoveries from the pandemic in both economies. In the U.S., a Commerce Department report Friday showed that prices rose 4.3% in August from a year earlier, slightly higher than the previous month and the largest annual increase since 1990. In the 19 countries that use the euro, inflation increased to 3.4% in September, from 3% in August, the statistics agency Eurostat said Friday.