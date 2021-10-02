German-born siblings meet for the first time in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — About five years ago, Elizabeth Lynch was looking for information about her birth mother, Hedwig Halkenhauser. Born in 1951 in Frankenthal, Germany, Lynch was adopted by a U.S. Army chaplain and his wife and brought to the United States at the age of three. Lynch’s husband, James Lynch, would search from time to time, and hit pay dirt when he found a German newspaper saying a Dieter Smith was searching for relatives of the same family. He contacted Dieter, who said “I think your wife may be my sister.” Elizabeth Lynch and Smith finally met in person last month, an introduction almost 70 years in the making