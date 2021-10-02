He wants to honor baseball Hall of Famer’s gridiron stint

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fans of Major League Baseball may know that Pennsylvania native and early pitching star Christy Mathewson was an inaugural member of the sport’s Hall of Fame — entering posthumously in 1936 with the likes of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner. What many don’t know is that Mathewson, who pitched for the New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds beginning in 1900, had an initial alternate career in semi-pro football including a stint with the Greensburg Athletic Association at the city’s Offutt Field, then known as Athletic Park. A Salem resident hopes to build support for recognizing Mathewson’s time in Greensburg with an installation at the field