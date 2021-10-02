Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer, Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-0. Harper endured an 0-for-12 slump as the Phillies were eliminated from the NL East race. He broke out with an RBI double in the third inning against Sandy Alcantara. Putting the finishing touches on a possible MVP season, Harper hit an opposite-field solo homer off a 99 mph fastball from Alcantara in the fifth. The Phillies assured themselves of a winning season, while the last-place Marlins have lost nine of 10. Suárez extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh second baseman Cole Tucker made a spectacular diving catch, then hit his first career grand slam to cap an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 9-2. Tucker’s slam off Dauri Moreta came a night after the Pirates lost their 100th game of the season. Tucker also tripled to lead off the first inning and scored the game’s first run. The grand slam might have been just Tucker’s second-best highlight of the night after his fielding gem in the seventh. Tucker raced into short right field and snagged Tucker Barnhart’s popup with his back to home plate. Tucker quickly rose to his feet and made a strong throw to first base to double up Eugenio Suarez and end the inning.

UNDATED (AP) — Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Jason, a four-time Pro Bowl center, is one of only two remaining healthy starters on Philadelphia’s offensive line. Travis, a six-time Pro Bowl tight end, is in an unfamiliar spot with the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs, who haven’t had a losing record since Week 10 of the 2015 season. Both teams have lost two in a row so neither brother has room to brag this week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger haven’t faced off as starting quarterbacks since the Packers defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl a decade ago. That finally changes Sunday when the Packers host the Steelers in just the third overall matchup between the two potential Hall of Famers. Rodgers didn’t play in either of the Packers’ past two meetings with the Steelers because of separate collarbone injuries. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to victories in both those games. The Steelers are the only NFL team Rodgers hasn’t faced at Lambeau Field as a starting quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Howard rushed for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Dartmouth turned an interception and a blocked punt into points, defeating Penn 31-7 in an Ivy League opener. Dartmouth struck early when Robert Crockett III scooped up a blocked punt for a 7-0 Big Green lead at 6:10 of the first quarter, beginning a stretch of three touchdowns and a field goal on its last four drives of the first half, taking a 23-7 lead into halftime. Penn answered with a 73-yard pass from John Quinnelly to a wide open Ryan Cragun, followed by a seven-yard Isaiah Malcome scoring run to knot the game at 7-7.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions know a run to their first College Football Playoff appearance won’t be possible unless they can run the football, and they’ll look to make progress when Big Ten foe Indiana visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Even with a 48-carry, 240-yard effort last week against Ball State, the Nittany Lions are ranked 111th in rushing offense. The team’s offensive line coach has noticed defenders have been able to successfully plug holes at the line and keep Penn State’s linemen from developing their second-level blocks.