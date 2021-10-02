Man charged in shooting at office building that killed guard

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in a shooting at a north Philadelphia office building that claimed the life of a security guard. Officers were called to the building in the Logan section of the city just before 11:30 a.m. Friday and found a man shot on the first floor. They were told that the offender was on the third floor, the location of administrative offices of Pathways to Housing, which provides services for the homeless. Police found the suspect on the third floor armed with a large knife and took him into custody without incident. Authorities said the employee, 25-year-old Nassir Day, was pronounced dead at the scene.