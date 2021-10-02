Montgomery expected to start as New York hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (99-61, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-69, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (2-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Rays +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 45-34 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .282.

The Rays have gone 47-32 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .350.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. Louis Head recorded his second victory and Nelson Cruz went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Nestor Cortes Jr. registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 97 RBIs and is batting .282.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 141 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Rays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Luke Voit: (knee), DJ LeMahieu: (hip).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Adam Conley: (covid-19), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.