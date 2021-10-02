N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile. It is its fourth weapons launch in recent weeks, which experts say is part of a strategy to win sanctions relief and other concessions. South Korea, Japan and the United States typically confirm North Korean ballistic missile launches, but did not immediately do so for Thursday’s launch. That could indicate the weapon may have been a different kind. Diplomacy aimed at getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal has largely been deadlocked since early 2019.