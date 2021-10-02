Officer dies after he and another shot in line of duty

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer who was shot in the line of duty earlier this week has died at a hospital. Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner succumbed to his injuries Saturday at Huntsville Hospital. Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry says Risner and Lt. Max Dotson were shot Friday during an exchange of gunfire behind a Walmart in Muscle Shoals. Dotson was hit but was protected by his vest. The suspected shooter, 41-year-old Brian Martin, of Sheffield, was listed in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital.