Officials say clashes in southern Yemen kill 10

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say clashes between separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates and a rival splinter group in the southern port city of Aden killed at least 10 people including four civilians. The fighting has taken place in Aden’s residential neighborhood of Crater, where the presidential palace and other government buildings are located. The officials said a dozen fighters were also wounded in the clashes. Residents reported hearing heavy gunfire and shelling that hit apartment buildings. The fighting subsided by Saturday evening after the UAE-created Security Belt group deployed reinforcements to the neighborhood.