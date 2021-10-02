Prominent Pakistani comedian dies on way to US for treatment

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — One of Pakistan’s most beloved comedians, Umar Sharif, has passed away in Germany on the way to the United States for treatment on Saturday. He was 66. His son said that Sharif, known for his satire, stand-up and live performances, was suffering from heart and kidney illness. Doctors had advised him to travel to the U.S. for treatment, and he was headed to Virginia when his condition deteriorated on the plane. The flight diverted to Germany on Tuesday and he was treated in a Nuremburg hospital. He died briefly before a planned departure Saturday, his son said.