Rain returns to the forecast Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Low of 51 (48-53). Winds out of the south, southwest ta 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers 70% PM. Rainfall accumulations of 0.25-0.5". High of 68 (64-71). Winds light out of the south.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few passing showers 40%. Low of 58 (55-60). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The beautiful weather carries over into the evening hours tonight. Temperatures will slowly fad back down into the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be possible late.



After a dry start to Sunday, rain showers develop across the area in the afternoon. Once rain arrives it will be here to stay as the frontal system will stall out over the Southern Tier. The semi-stationary front will cause enough instability in the atmosphere to keep rain in the forecast through at least Tuesday.