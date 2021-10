WBNG -- Here are the high school football scores from around the Southern Tier and Section IV:

#11 Harpursville/Afton - 28, Walton - 14

#1 Tioga - 55, #14 Delhi - 0

#6 Chenango Forks - 39, Oneonta - 2

Vestal - 14, Elmira - 28

Bainbridge-Guilford - 28, Deposit/Hancock - 38

Unadilla Valley - 34, Oxford - 12

Newark Valley - 35, Dryden - 7