Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry. The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates. Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago. So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles, and it’s on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.