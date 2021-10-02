‘We’re here to stand up for women’s rights’: hundreds show up for rally

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hundreds of residents came out to the Broome County Courthouse for a Defend our Reproductive Rights rally.

"We're here gathering as women and other supporters. There are men as well, people of color and everyone this affects because it's not just a women's issue, it's a social justice issue, its a human rights issue, a men's issue and we're just here to stand up for women's rights," organizer Lori Wahila said.

The event was part of a nationwide day of action in which there were over 600 rallies in all fifty states.

"I mean it's amazing that we're all coming together to fight for these rights and it's just great to see a large number of people fighting," President of Binghamton's College Democrats Priya Pindiprolu said. "It's really great to have the support of the community because it is such an important issue."

The event was put on by Indivisible Binghamton, and organizers said it was special to see more than just women come out to the event to support.

"This affects all women and like I said it's a human rights issue so it really affects everyone," Wahila said.