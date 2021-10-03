Blaze destroys much of island off Honduras’ northern coast

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A blaze that ripped through a small, densely populated cay along a Honduran island destroyed about 40% of the area and left hundreds homeless. That’s according to Guanaja Mayor Spurgeon Miller, who says 130 houses were completely destroyed and 10 more damaged on Bonacca Cay. There are no reports of deaths, but at least six injuries. Miller says 800 people are now homeless. Huge flames and a dense cloud of smoke rose from the island of some 5,700 people. Officials say they evacuated hundreds of people by sea as military aircraft dumped loads of water on the blaze from the air.