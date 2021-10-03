Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan in its second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties on Saturday, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island. China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.