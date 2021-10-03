Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal. Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary. Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting. Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinosa, has been released from the hospital. No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond. A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.