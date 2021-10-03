George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue memorializing George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park has been vandalized. Police say video shows an unidentified person on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning before fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. The Floyd statue also was vandalized shortly after it was unveiled in Brooklyn in June. Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized racial justice actions across the country.