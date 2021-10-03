Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 on Saturday. Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, and Pittsburgh dominated Georgia Tech 52-21. Pitt intercepted the first two passes by Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, with linebacker John Petrishen returning the second 33 yards for a touchdown to help the Panthers to a 42-14 lead by halftime. Pickett was methodical in completing 23-of-36 passes. On the season, he has passed for 19 touchdowns with just one interception, which wasn’t made by Georgia Tech. Pitt has scored at least 41 points in each of its five games, the first such streak in program history. The Panthers are averaging 52.4 points per contest.

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. Miguel Rojas had two hits for the Marlins (66-95), who moved one game ahead of last-place Washington in the NL East. Acquired from the Oakland A’s for Starling Marte on July 30, Luzardo (6-9) gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander also walked twice and scored the lead run on Chisholm’s shot. Luzardo was removed after striking out Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth. Harper went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. The National League MVP contender reached on a bunt single, his fourth of the season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6. Reynolds is now hitting .302 with one game remaining in the season. The three-year veteran batted just .189 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Pirates went ahead for good 7-6 in the sixth inning when Reynolds tripled in a run. The Reds got home runs from Eugenio Suarez and Nick Castellanos while losing their fourth straight game.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw four touchdown passes and Duquesne’s defense registered four interceptions and the Dukes beat Merrimack 37-14. Jeremiah Josephs bobbling interception of Westin Elliott set up a short field and Billy Lucas ran in it from the 5 for a 14-7 lead. After a 25-yard Brian Bruzdewicz field goal for a 14-7 advantage, Elliott regrouped to help lead a nine-play, 75-yard drive where he connected with Jacari Carter on a 16-yard score. Perrantes closed the door on Merrimack in the third when he threw a pair of touchdowns to Garrett Owens and another to Wykeen Gill.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lovell Armstrong rushed for a career-best 116 yards, Justin Sliwoski passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns — his 45-yard keeper setting up the second — and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Morgan State 27-14. The Red Flash sandwiched two touchdowns around a Morgan State three-and-out late in the third quarter to break open a 10-7 game. Neil Boudreau was 16 of 31 passing for 206 yards for the Bears and was intercepted once. Jabriel Johnson carried 12 times for a season-best 106 yards.