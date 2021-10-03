More unsettled weather to start the work week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and downpours 40%. Low of 60 (56-61). Winds light out of the south.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and downpours 80%. Steadiest during the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations of 0.25-0.5". Locally higher amounts are possible. High of 69 (65-71). Winds light.



MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated showers 30%. Low of 59 (53-60). Winds light out of the southeast.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers continue tonight as a low pressure system approaches the region. Likely to see a few embedded downpours especially our towards Delaware and Otsego Counties.



This unsettled pattern carries over into the start of the work week as more scattered showers and downpours are expected. Thankfully, the bulk of the precipitation will come on Monday yet, enough instability lingers Tuesday and Wednesday leading to the chance for a few isolated showers.



Towards the end of the 7-day there is a bit more uncertainty with where exactly another low pressure system will set up bringing with it more rain showers.